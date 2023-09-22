Kai Jones Twerks, Does The Splits In A Parking Garage

Recently, Kai Jones took to social media to share a new video of him dancing. The 22-year-old is seen throwing it back in the now-viral clip, to the rhythm of Quavo and Future's track, "Turn Your Clic Up." It's far from the first time the Bahamas-born athlete showed off his dance moves online, however, this clip is getting a ton of attention.

In the video, Jones is seen posted up in a parking garage, in front of a bright yellow Lamborghini. He does a spin before hitting the splits, and jams out for a while before twerking away. It's clear that he was feeling himself, and fans are loving his energy. While he's not busting it down on social media, Jones has been sharing some spiritual messages on his Twitter account.

Read More: Kai Jones Bad Mouths His Hornets Teammates On Instagram

Kai Jones Shows Off His Dance Moves In Front Of Lambo

"Let’s see how deep I can get in meditation today #ZENGOD23," he wrote today. Jones then noted that he was "having the Goat day." He's also posted a variety of motivational messages as of late, which frequently revolve around his basketball career. The Hornets center appears to be all about positivity in recent days. He took to Twitter earlier this month, however, to share his unfiltered opinions on some of his teammates.

Fans had been speculating that Jones could be replaced as the starting center, and he went after some other center options in response. He first threw a jab at Mark Williams. "Show me a video of [Williams] pulling up…going left and hitting it. Anywhere…in college…show one," he told his followers. He then took aim at Nick Richards, claiming that he's "more assertive with the ball" than Richards is. "I can read myself," Jones also added. What do you think of the viral video of Kai Jones dancing in a parking garage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kai Jones.

Read More: Gisele Bundchen Laments Tom Brady Divorce, Says She Wishes Marriage Could Have Lasted

[Via]