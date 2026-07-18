Drake Bets $1.5 Million On Argentina To Win FIFA World Cup

Argentina will face off against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final tomorrow (Sunday, July 19), a blockbuster Drake has been anticipating closely alongside soccer fans. His previous World Cup bets and attendances yielded mixed results, and now he's hoping to cinch one last payout or go out swinging.

Via Instagram, Drizzy shared his $1.5 million bet on Argentina taking the trophy home. Also, he shared a news article about his previously unsuccessful bet on the country in their last World Cup run. They actually won, but the 6ix God lost his bet on a technicality regarding regulation time. He made a similar bet this time around, so even an Argentine victory in extra time or a penalty shootout could result in his loss.

"What’s that saying??? Better luck next time…say less @stake," the Toronto superstar captioned his post.

Drake's Canada lost in the World Cup despite him trying to pull a "reverse curse" by betting a dollar on Morocco's victory, which they secured. This time around, he wants to go all in and potentially earn a $5.175 million payout if he succeeds.

Drake's Bet On Argentina

As for the most recent big bet before this, the "Drake curse" struck again. It refers to the memed-out notion that any athlete or team he supports will end up losing, although there are plenty of examples that debunk this.

But that wasn't the case for Conor McGregor's return to the UFC octagon against Max Holloway. McGregor lost via TKO due to an injury, which ruined the OVO mogul's $1 million bet.

"You got to tell Drake I want my chips and the dip," Holloway joked after his victory. If Spain comes out on top, expect some cheeky response as well.

Still, Drake's gambling luck is probably better than most, something his deep pockets indicate. He recently won $30 million after finally securing a "max win" on Stake, which made him celebrate like he just got his favorite toy for the holidays.