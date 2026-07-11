Drake Puts $1 Million On Conor McGregor Winning His UFC Comeback

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake 1 Million Conor McGregor Win UFC Comeback
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake has had relatively mixed betting luck as of late when it comes to sports, but he's confident in Conor McGregor's greatness.

Drake finally got his "max win" with Stake recently and got a $30 million bag, and it looks like he plans to extend his run of good gambling luck. Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC octagon tonight (Saturday, July 11) in Las Vegas for UFC 329, facing Max Holloway. Yesterday (Friday, July 10), Drizzy took to his Instagram to share his $1 million bet on McGregor emerging victorious.

"THE MAC IS BACK?!?!??" he captioned his post. "The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands…Say less @stake." If the Irish mixed martial artist is successful, the 6ix God will walk away with a $2.85 million payout.

Conor's a bit of an underdog in this match-up, so it will be very interesting to see how the fight goes down. We will find out in a few short hours.

Drake and Conor McGregor have gotten along before, so this support is no surprise. We'll see if this bet is a good luck charm or a bad omen.

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Drake's Bet On Conor McGregor

Of course, this bet has led folks to debate "the Drake curse," the mythical idea that the Toronto superstar's association with an athletic sports entity or his bets on them will lead to the entity's downfall. Fans have seen this play out with individual athletes and in team sports. But in any case, each new bet is a chance for the meme to continue.

Most recently, this popped up in the summer thanks to Drake's FIFA World Cup fandom. He supported Canada vehemently, winning a bet on them beating South Africa earlier in the tournament. But The Boy unsuccessfully tried to "reverse curse" his reputation by betting a single dollar on Morocco beating his nation. Morocco emerged victorious.

Despite how popular the meme still is, there's a universal truth that disproves any notion of a curse: You win some, you lose some. Also, when you have pockets as deep as the OVO mogul's, there's not much of a fallout. In any case, we'll see how Conor McGregor fares tonight with Drizzy's support.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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