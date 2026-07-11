Drake Puts $1 Million On Conor McGregor Winning His UFC Comeback

Drake finally got his "max win" with Stake recently and got a $30 million bag, and it looks like he plans to extend his run of good gambling luck. Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC octagon tonight (Saturday, July 11) in Las Vegas for UFC 329, facing Max Holloway. Yesterday (Friday, July 10), Drizzy took to his Instagram to share his $1 million bet on McGregor emerging victorious.

"THE MAC IS BACK?!?!??" he captioned his post. "The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands…Say less @stake." If the Irish mixed martial artist is successful, the 6ix God will walk away with a $2.85 million payout.

Conor's a bit of an underdog in this match-up, so it will be very interesting to see how the fight goes down. We will find out in a few short hours.

Drake and Conor McGregor have gotten along before, so this support is no surprise. We'll see if this bet is a good luck charm or a bad omen.

Drake's Bet On Conor McGregor

Of course, this bet has led folks to debate "the Drake curse," the mythical idea that the Toronto superstar's association with an athletic sports entity or his bets on them will lead to the entity's downfall. Fans have seen this play out with individual athletes and in team sports. But in any case, each new bet is a chance for the meme to continue.

Most recently, this popped up in the summer thanks to Drake's FIFA World Cup fandom. He supported Canada vehemently, winning a bet on them beating South Africa earlier in the tournament. But The Boy unsuccessfully tried to "reverse curse" his reputation by betting a single dollar on Morocco beating his nation. Morocco emerged victorious.