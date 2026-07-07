Drake's foray into gambling has been quite controversial. Gambling has always been a societal ill, although now more than ever, it has been normalized. In the United States, sports gambling has taken over. Analysts are talking about betting lines before, during, and after games. With Drake getting involved, gambling is in our faces even when we open up Instagram.

During his time working with Stake, he has gotten on Kick to deliver some dedicated gambling streams. These streams subsequently led to the "Anita Max Win" meme, which took the internet by storm for a few weeks a couple of years ago. On Stake, a "Max Win" is when you hit the big jackpot. Of course, doing so is rare, and Drake has been chasing that high for years.

On Monday, he finally broke through and got the Max Win. He celebrated the moment on social media, revealing that he won $30 million in the process. The celebrations included Drake jumping for joy as if he were a little kid getting a PS5 on Christmas.

Drake Gets His Max Win

It's important to note that just because Drake won, it doesn't mean you will too. These kinds of jackpots are extraordinarily rare. Not to mention, thanks to his Stake deal, it is suspected that much of the money he is gambling with isn't even his own. Instead, it belongs to Stake, who then gives Drake back what he lost. This is the same story with influencers like xQc.

Ultimately, gambling is a very dangerous habit to develop. It can lead to job loss, bankruptcy, and the deterioration of various relationships. Never let online influencers influence you into getting involved in such a destructive hobby.