Max Holloway Trolls Drake After Beating Conor McGregor Via TKO

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Max Holloway Trolls Drake Beating Conor McGregor
Dec 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake cheers during a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake had bet a million dollars on Conor McGregor beating Max Holloway last night, and "Drake curse" memes spread like wildfire.

Drake recently had some good gambling luck via his Stake "max win," but what goes up must come down. He had bet $1 million on Conor McGregor to beat Max Holloway at his comeback fight at UFC 329 last night (Saturday, July 11) in Las Vegas. Within 69 seconds of the highly anticipated matchup beginning, the "Drake curse" struck again.

McGregor suffered a right knee injury just about a minute into the match, which was his first in five years. As such, Holloway won via technical knockout, and he couldn't help but troll the 6ix God as he exited his post-fight press conference.

"You got to tell Drake I want my chips and the dip," he remarked, as caught by FULL SEND MMA on Twitter. Max Holloway had also reacted to the Drizzy bet before the match, as caught by Championship Rounds.

"I think Drake actually is a Max Holloway fan, because we know what happens when he bets. So, shoutout to Drake," he expressed.

"I had no injury / injuries going into the fight," McGregor tweeted after the loss. "I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."

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Drake's Conor McGregor Bet

Beyond the memes and the viral discussions about the UFC match, this OVO bet was just a big shot and a big miss. But such is the gambling game, and there are plenty of examples of The Boy being a good luck charm.

For example, Drake's FIFA World Cup bets were successful for Canada... Until they weren't. He tried to do a "reverse curse" by betting a single dollar on Morocco beating his home country, which they did. But the Toronto superstar also won $30 million recently, so he probably doesn't have many complaints.

At least Drake had a good time watching football, although he didn't even get the satisfaction of a full match between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Maybe they will match up again in the future, but we'll see how this saga develops for McGregor.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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