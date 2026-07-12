Max Holloway Trolls Drake After Beating Conor McGregor Via TKO

Drake recently had some good gambling luck via his Stake "max win," but what goes up must come down. He had bet $1 million on Conor McGregor to beat Max Holloway at his comeback fight at UFC 329 last night (Saturday, July 11) in Las Vegas. Within 69 seconds of the highly anticipated matchup beginning, the "Drake curse" struck again.

McGregor suffered a right knee injury just about a minute into the match, which was his first in five years. As such, Holloway won via technical knockout, and he couldn't help but troll the 6ix God as he exited his post-fight press conference.

"You got to tell Drake I want my chips and the dip," he remarked, as caught by FULL SEND MMA on Twitter. Max Holloway had also reacted to the Drizzy bet before the match, as caught by Championship Rounds.

"I think Drake actually is a Max Holloway fan, because we know what happens when he bets. So, shoutout to Drake," he expressed.

"I had no injury / injuries going into the fight," McGregor tweeted after the loss. "I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."

Drake's Conor McGregor Bet

Beyond the memes and the viral discussions about the UFC match, this OVO bet was just a big shot and a big miss. But such is the gambling game, and there are plenty of examples of The Boy being a good luck charm.

For example, Drake's FIFA World Cup bets were successful for Canada... Until they weren't. He tried to do a "reverse curse" by betting a single dollar on Morocco beating his home country, which they did. But the Toronto superstar also won $30 million recently, so he probably doesn't have many complaints.