Joe Budden Tears Into Future's "The Real Me": "I Almost Deleted This Bulls**t"

Future has drawn a lot of polarized reactions to his new album The Real Me, whether for its place in his catalog or his out-of-the-box tracks on it. While most fans seem pretty mixed on the project as a whole, Joe Budden made it clear he is not a fan at all. He recently debated about the LP with his cohosts on his self-titled podcast, and they were trying to make their cases for this being a better record than Joe was giving credit to.

Of course, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter, it didn't help that Budden began the discussion by playing "2018," one of the most meme-ready songs Pluto has put out in the last few years. They laughed at the "King's Dead" flow and also clowned the pop-centric cut "Hollywood."

Parks, Ish, and Ice were among the cohosts who gave more praise to the record, or at the very least, half the tracklist. But Budden didn't agree, saying he wouldn't go as far to say there are "quite a few" good songs.

"I'm having fun. I did almost delete this bulls**t out my phone," Joe said after buying the album. "But Pluto got more equity with me than that. And there were four to six songs that I really enjoyed, especially the last track. The second half of this project for me is not the worst, but it's not the best. It sounds like Future kind of spoofing himself... Once you got to [track] 13, 14, 15... On the first half, I almost deleted that s**t."

The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Future's The Real Me

The JBP cohosts had different takes on which half they preferred, and they went through some of their highlights like "Tank Top Pluto" and "F**k A Interview." Still, Budden argued Fewtch "could've kept all this s**t. He could've kept every single one of these."

Future has bigger things on his plate right now, but we imagine he's watching the reception to The Real Me closely.