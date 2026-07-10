Future's Squeaky "The Real Me" Track "2018" Draws Hilarious Fan Reactions

Four years after his last solo studio album, Future has finally fed fans with his newest LP, The Real Me. It's already proving to be a bit of a divisive tracklist, mostly thanks to more out-of-the-box inclusions like the track "2018." On it, the Atlanta artist employs a high-pitched and squeaky vocal delivery over a minimal trap instrumental, and it led to a lot of comical reactions online.

Many fans connected the delivery on here to artists like 645AR, but there's more precedent to this than some fans might believe. One of the immediate connections fans drew concerning "2018" was its similarity to Fewtch's "King's Dead" performance. Coincidentally, this was back in 2018.

The Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake appeared on the soundtrack to Marvel's Black Panther. Since its release, Pluto's "La di da di da" flow has been one of the biggest musical memes attached to his name. Now, "2018" seeks to challenge that.

Future's "2018"

Outside of references and connections, some fans thought this approach on The Real Me was tough as nails and made for a very fun track. Many other fans, though, don't get the appeal.

Of course, this isn't the only thing causing conversation concerning Future's release of The Real Me. Some critical comments from NBA YoungBoy suggested there might be beef brewing, a narrative that only saw more complications when YB apologized for his remarks and later seemed to walk them back.

We'll see if there are any more developments there, but it seems unlikely. After all, the Freebandz boss has never been one to get petty online with much frequency or go back-and-forth with his hip-hop peers. He mostly lets the music and the success do the talking, but this time might be different.

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