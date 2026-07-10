Future's Squeaky "The Real Me" Track "2018" Draws Hilarious Fan Reactions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future The Real Me Track 2018 Hilarious Fan Reactions
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
"2018" is one of the standout cuts on Future's new album "The Real Me," but more so for its meme potential than for universal praise.

Four years after his last solo studio album, Future has finally fed fans with his newest LP, The Real Me. It's already proving to be a bit of a divisive tracklist, mostly thanks to more out-of-the-box inclusions like the track "2018." On it, the Atlanta artist employs a high-pitched and squeaky vocal delivery over a minimal trap instrumental, and it led to a lot of comical reactions online.

Many fans connected the delivery on here to artists like 645AR, but there's more precedent to this than some fans might believe. One of the immediate connections fans drew concerning "2018" was its similarity to Fewtch's "King's Dead" performance. Coincidentally, this was back in 2018.

The Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake appeared on the soundtrack to Marvel's Black Panther. Since its release, Pluto's "La di da di da" flow has been one of the biggest musical memes attached to his name. Now, "2018" seeks to challenge that.

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Future's "2018"

Outside of references and connections, some fans thought this approach on The Real Me was tough as nails and made for a very fun track. Many other fans, though, don't get the appeal.

Of course, this isn't the only thing causing conversation concerning Future's release of The Real Me. Some critical comments from NBA YoungBoy suggested there might be beef brewing, a narrative that only saw more complications when YB apologized for his remarks and later seemed to walk them back.

We'll see if there are any more developments there, but it seems unlikely. After all, the Freebandz boss has never been one to get petty online with much frequency or go back-and-forth with his hip-hop peers. He mostly lets the music and the success do the talking, but this time might be different.

Fans React

In any case, reactions to "2018" and other The Real Me cuts are taking over social media timelines right now. We'll see if it ends up being the runaway hit from the tracklist, whether ironically or legitimately. Some of Future's lyrics are also garnering reactions, such as a Nick Cannon reference that many interpreted as a bit of a diss.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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