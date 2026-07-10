Future Disses Nick Cannon On "The Real Me"

BY Aron A.
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Future
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future performs during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Future seems to be in competition with Nick Cannon.

Ahead of The Real Me, Future shared a promo video where he discussed his thoughts on marriage and true love. His conclusion? True love is rare, as is finding your soul mate, and whoever enters his life as a partner will have to accept that many other women are surrounding him. Frankly, that shouldn’t be a shock since he’s the father of eight children with eight different women.

Ultimately, it seems as though Future’s not necessarily in competition with rappers anymore, but with media personalities such as Nick Cannon, who’ve seemingly employed a similar tactic to repopulate the planet. On “Snow In Skyami” from his new album, The Real Me, Future lets off a rather random shot toward Cannon, rapping, “I’m havin' way more h*es and b*tches than Nick Cannon / And I get way more litty, and I get way more fresh.”

As of now, Nick Cannon is definitely beating Future in the department of “who has more baby mamas.” Nick Cannon has 12 children with six different women and is probably aiming to have as many kids as Elon Musk, who has 14. 

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

Future Releases New Album The Real Me

Surprisingly, Nick Cannon seems to be one of the few targets on Future’s new album, The Real Me. Marking his first release since his 2024 run, which saw him drop off two albums with Metro Boomin and Mixtape Pluto, fans anticipated that it would have been a feature-heavy endeavor. After all, he’s now one of the few rappers, if not the only rapper, to have songs with every member of the Big 3. Fans expected that he and Drake would reunite, considering the success of “Ran To Atlanta,” though that didn’t materialize for this project. Ultimately, the 22-song album contains no features at all

Maybe we’ll hear a deluxe edition in the coming weeks that includes collaborations that didn’t end up making the cut. Check out “Snow In Skyami” above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

 Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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