Future Disses Nick Cannon On "The Real Me"

Ahead of The Real Me, Future shared a promo video where he discussed his thoughts on marriage and true love. His conclusion? True love is rare, as is finding your soul mate, and whoever enters his life as a partner will have to accept that many other women are surrounding him. Frankly, that shouldn’t be a shock since he’s the father of eight children with eight different women.

Ultimately, it seems as though Future’s not necessarily in competition with rappers anymore, but with media personalities such as Nick Cannon, who’ve seemingly employed a similar tactic to repopulate the planet. On “Snow In Skyami” from his new album, The Real Me, Future lets off a rather random shot toward Cannon, rapping, “I’m havin' way more h*es and b*tches than Nick Cannon / And I get way more litty, and I get way more fresh.”

As of now, Nick Cannon is definitely beating Future in the department of “who has more baby mamas.” Nick Cannon has 12 children with six different women and is probably aiming to have as many kids as Elon Musk, who has 14.

Future Releases New Album The Real Me

Surprisingly, Nick Cannon seems to be one of the few targets on Future’s new album, The Real Me. Marking his first release since his 2024 run, which saw him drop off two albums with Metro Boomin and Mixtape Pluto, fans anticipated that it would have been a feature-heavy endeavor. After all, he’s now one of the few rappers, if not the only rapper, to have songs with every member of the Big 3. Fans expected that he and Drake would reunite, considering the success of “Ran To Atlanta,” though that didn’t materialize for this project. Ultimately, the 22-song album contains no features at all.