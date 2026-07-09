Future Unveils Cover Art & Tracklist For "The Real Me"

BY Alexander Cole
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future and singer Tyla perform during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Future is dropping "The Real Me" tonight, and there is no denying that fans are excited to see what the artist comes through with.

Future is one of the biggest artists in the world. He kicked off the FIFA World Cup with an epic performance, and now, he is ready to drop a new album.

Fans have been anticipating The Real Me for about a month now. The single "Radio" was enough to keep his supporters engaged. Tonight, the album will officially be released in all of its glory. Thankfully, Future is keeping the hype alive by dropping key details surrounding the project.

For instance, on Wednesday evening, he revealed the cover art, as well as the tracklist for the project. As you will see below, the cover art is quite simple. It is a portrait photograph of Future staring at the listener. Meanwhile, the tracklist contains 22 songs.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Future Set To Drop "The Real Me"

While some fans are curious about the features, it doesn't seem as though there will be any announcements until the album is officially released. Like many other superstars, the legendary rapper is looking to keep things low-key. Fans will know who the features are when they tap into the project for the very first time.

Future has dropped classics over the years. While there is no telling if The Real Me will reach those heights, there is no doubt that we can expect some real bangers here. We also imagine the features will be fairly stacked. After all, Future is an artist other rappers and singers want to work with.

New Music Friday promises to be stacked, so it will be interesting to see if Future can capture everyone's attention tonight. He will certainly be the first album we listen to tonight.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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