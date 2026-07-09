Future Unveils Cover Art & Tracklist For "The Real Me"

Future is one of the biggest artists in the world. He kicked off the FIFA World Cup with an epic performance, and now, he is ready to drop a new album.

Fans have been anticipating The Real Me for about a month now. The single "Radio" was enough to keep his supporters engaged. Tonight, the album will officially be released in all of its glory. Thankfully, Future is keeping the hype alive by dropping key details surrounding the project.

For instance, on Wednesday evening, he revealed the cover art, as well as the tracklist for the project. As you will see below, the cover art is quite simple. It is a portrait photograph of Future staring at the listener. Meanwhile, the tracklist contains 22 songs.

Future Set To Drop "The Real Me"

While some fans are curious about the features, it doesn't seem as though there will be any announcements until the album is officially released. Like many other superstars, the legendary rapper is looking to keep things low-key. Fans will know who the features are when they tap into the project for the very first time.

Future has dropped classics over the years. While there is no telling if The Real Me will reach those heights, there is no doubt that we can expect some real bangers here. We also imagine the features will be fairly stacked. After all, Future is an artist other rappers and singers want to work with.

New Music Friday promises to be stacked, so it will be interesting to see if Future can capture everyone's attention tonight. He will certainly be the first album we listen to tonight.