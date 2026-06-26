Radio - Song by Future

Future is going to be dropping The Real Me on July 10, but first, he is here with his new single, "Radio." This is a song that was teased earlier today, and it has finally arrived. Overall, this is a smooth track with some atmospheric production. Meanwhile, Future's iconic flow is on full display here. He is someone with a voice that is instantly recognizable, and on "Radio," he keeps things in his wheelhouse. Ultimately, this is the kind of track that fans were probably expecting, which isn't exactly a bad thing. Regardless, we're excited for the album.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Real Me