Radio - Song by Future

Future is back with his new single, "Radio," which is set to come off of his upcoming project, "The Real Me."

Future is going to be dropping The Real Me on July 10, but first, he is here with his new single, "Radio." This is a song that was teased earlier today, and it has finally arrived. Overall, this is a smooth track with some atmospheric production. Meanwhile, Future's iconic flow is on full display here. He is someone with a voice that is instantly recognizable, and on "Radio," he keeps things in his wheelhouse. Ultimately, this is the kind of track that fans were probably expecting, which isn't exactly a bad thing. Regardless, we're excited for the album.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!