Future Is Feeling Like A Billionaire Ahead Of "The Real Me"

Friday will be a big day for Future as he is set to release his upcoming album, The Real Me. Whenever Future drops a new album, you can be sure that there is going to be some hype surrounding it. Thanks to the recent single, "Radio," it appears as though the hype is palpable.

With the album just three days away, the artist is looking to employ some marketing techniques. After all, connecting with fans on social media is one of the best ways to get the word out.

Recently, he took to his Instagram with a message about marriage and finding the right woman. He released another similar audio on Tuesday, although this time, he spoke about feeling like a billionaire.

Future Set To Drop New Album

"I feel like I'm a billionaire, I just ain't got it yet," Future said. "When you start saying 'I'm a billionaire, I just ain't got it yet,' all your conversations be different, because every conversation is trying to get me to where I need to go."

The artist may not have attained billionaire status yet, but he seems to be interested in making it happen. For some, becoming a billionaire is something worst striving towards. For others, it is a symbol of being a bit too out of touch.

Regardless of how you may feel about billionaires, it is clear that Future is sending a message right now. Between his philosophy on money and relationships, we could be receiving some foreshadowing of the upcoming project.

Stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the tracklist, features, and any other updates pertaining to the project.