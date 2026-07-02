Future Reveals His Thoughts On Marriage And Love Ahead Of "The Real Me"

Future is going to be dropping The Real Me on July 10, and there is no doubt that fans are excited. The lead single "Radio" has proven to be a hit already, and it has increased the hype for the project tenfold.

Ahead of the album, Future is looking to offer up his philosophy on a myriad of topics. For instance, in a recent Instagram story, the legendary artist spoke about love and marriage. He noted that marriage is a beautiful thing, especially when a man marries the right woman. Moreover, he spoke about what love means to him and how certain actions dictate how he truly feels about someone.

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Future Loves Love

"Every man that marries the right woman, they progress, when you marry & that sh*t ain't for sure, you lose," Future said. "If you see me out with a fcking girl, holding her hand, she like n*** I still love you, I love you when you holding another b*tch hand, it ain't right that's just unconditional love."

There has always been this narrative that Future's music is extremely toxic. Some have suggested that Future is "Taylor Swift for men" in that regard. However, if you read between the lines, you will hear someone who has had their heart broken quite a bit.

Future's music has always contained multitudes, and we are excited to hear that on full display with The Real Me. Based on this recent IG story, it does feel as though love will be a significant theme on the new record.

2026 has already been a stacked year for hip-hop. Future is joining a year in which artists like Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Baby Keem have all released new albums.