Lil Wayne Explains How He Signed Drake & Nicki Minaj

BY Alexander Cole
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Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.
Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
During an episode of Friends Keep Secrets, Lil Wayne offered an explanation of how he came to know Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Lil Wayne is one of the best talent scouts in the history of hip-hop, solely based on his work with Drake and Nicki Minaj alone. He signed them to Young Money early on, and the rest was history. Those two artists are now considered to be legends of hip-hop, and firmly within most people's Top 10s, alongside Wayne.

It is certainly rare that someone is able to sign two future legends at the exact same time. However, Wayne was able to make it happen. He even got them to be frequent collaborators as they went on to make a plethora of hits together.

On an episode of Friends Keep Secrets with Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, Wayne was asked about how he signed Drake and Nicki. When it came to Drake, he knew he had to sign the artist when he heard him singing on hooks. In fact, if Wayne had it his way, Drake would have been doing a lot more singing back in the day.

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Lil Wayne On Drake & Nicki Minaj

"When I heard [Drake], it was all rap. Then, one of those hooks came in and I was like, 'Who's on the hook?' And they was like, 'That's him.' And I was like, 'That's the guy? That's him singing? Why he ain't do more of this?,'" Wayne asked. "It was instant. Like, come on, man."

As for Nicki, he signed her during a trip to New York. At the time, he wanted to sign New York artists to Young Money, and that is where he got introduced to Nicki Minaj. The rest was history after that.

Drake and Nicki signing to Wayne is one of the great butterfly effect moments in rap. You have to wonder what would have happened had Wayne not been able to make it work.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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