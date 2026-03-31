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Lizzo Claims Every Rapper Slid In Her DMs After She Got Famous
Lizzo spoke about her love life while appearing on Benny Blanco's podcast, "Friends Keep Secrets," on Tuesday.
By
Cole Blake
March 31, 2026