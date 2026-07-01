A mistake involving the Clippers' team psychologist changed the way Blake Griffin viewed mental health support during his NBA career.

Speaking with the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Griffin said every Clippers player was required to meet with the team's sports psychologist. After what he believed was a confidential conversation, he said he stepped away to shower and then noticed a voicemail on his phone. According to Griffin, the psychologist had accidentally called him instead of one of the Clippers' coaches and left a message discussing details from their private conversation.

Professional athletes are often encouraged to prioritize their mental health, but opening up only works when there's confidence that private conversations will stay private. Blake Griffin says one experience during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers shattered that belief. While looking back on his NBA career, the former All-Star recalled an encounter with a team-appointed sports psychologist that convinced him not to seek that kind of support again.

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