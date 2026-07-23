Lil Wayne Says He Was Placed In Protective Custody At Rikers Against His Will

For those who’ve followed Lil Wayne’s career, you know that one of the most consequential moments was his time in Rikers Island. During the peak of his success and right around the time he had introduced Drake and Nicki Minaj to the world, he was sentenced to a year in prison for a weapons charge. Of course, the streets were screaming free Weezy at the time, and Wayne even released a memoir based on his experience behind bars.

During a recent appearance on Friends Keep Secrets show, Wayne opened up about his experience behind bars and why he was in protective custody. Most rappers have tried to make clear that they weren’t ever placed in PC, but Lil Wayne detailed how he didn’t really have a choice.

“I wasn’t around that. I wasn’t around people,” he said when one of the co-hosts asked if he was in PC. “I was in PC with all the crazy people.” When asked if he purposefully went into PC, he said, “No, they put you there. You ain’t even got to ask.”

Wayne added that it’s likely because he was already a massive celebrity to begin with. Then, they tried to compare what happened to Wayne to what happened to R. Kelly. “I don’t know because they got real time,” Wayne added. “I had a year.”

Lil Wayne Readies New Podcast