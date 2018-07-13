rikers island
- MusicJadakiss Shares Message From Rikers Island After Visiting InmatesDuring his visit, Jadakiss and the inmates enjoyed a meal together, played basketball, and more.ByCaroline Fisher17.0K Views
- LifeLil Tjay's Alleged Shooter Arrested In New Jersey, 27-Year-Old Is Being Held At Rikers IslandKonate is being charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.ByHayley Hynes11.9K Views
- ViralNYC Bodega Worker In Amiri Stabbing Freed From Jail After Bail Lowered To $50KJose Alba was initially given a bail of $250K.ByHayley Hynes5.4K Views
- StreetwearTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Man Wearing Amiri Being Stabbed To Death In A Bodega51-year-old Jose Alba has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon after the incident.ByHayley Hynes49.6K Views
- Crime2 Milly Says Inmates At Rikers Island Ran 2 Units Themselves After Staff Shortage2 Milly says that prisoners at Rikers Island were running their own area because of staff shortages. ByCole Blake2.7K Views
- CrimeTaxstone Shares Disheartening Message Describing Riker's Island During COVID-19Taxstone is currently locked up in Riker's Island, and fearful of what might happen there with COVID-19.ByRose Lilah4.3K Views
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportDisgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a local newspaper.ByCole Blake6.4K Views
- Random38 People Test Positive For Coronavirus At Rikers Island: Report21 inmates and 17 workers have reportedly contracted covid-19.ByKevin Goddard6.1K Views
- PoliticsRikers Island Confirms First Inmate To Test Positive For COVID-19The first case of Coronavirus has been announced on Rikers Island. ByAron A.1.8K Views
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Going Back To Prison After Health CrisisHarvey Weinstein is headed back to the clink, once again. ByDominiq R.1342 Views
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Is "Miserable" After Falling On Rikers IslandConvicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is having a hard time adjusting to life on Rikers Island, especially after taking a fall while trying to navigate without his walker this past Saturday night.ByKeenan Higgins4.1K Views
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Returns To Rikers After Heart SurgeryWeinstein pleaded to stay at Bellevue Hospital where he underwent surgery before returning to Riker's Island's infirmary unit.ByAron A.4.6K Views
- GossipHarvey Weinstein Prison Officials Don't Want "Epstein Incident": ReportHarvey Weinstein was recently convicted of sex crimes, and now officials are reportedly planning to avoid a potential suicide attempt.ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- TVASAP Rocky Explains Attempted Murder Charge At 16 Years OldA$AP Rocky opens up about his teenage experiences in Harlem.BySandra E5.5K Views
- CrimeNY City Council Supports Mayor De Blasio In Shutting Down Rikers IslandThe NY city council backs up Mayor De Blasio. ByAida C.1.7K Views
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Recall Performing For Ol' Dirty Bastard In Rikers IslandRZA and Cappadonna recount drinking 40s and eating burgers inside of Rikers Island.ByAron A.4.3K Views
- Music50 Cent Trolls A$AP Rocky For His Semen Filled Prison Fight Story50 dug up an old interview and reposted it on the 'Gram. ByKarlton Jahmal36.0K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says Inmates Tried To Slit His Throat In Rikers6ix9ine referred to his legal case as a "murder charge."ByDevin Ch71.9K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Must Pay $155K For Bail In New York & Texas: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's scored him a deal for a hefty price.ByAron A.4.0K Views