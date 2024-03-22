Jadakiss Shares Message From Rikers Island After Visiting Inmates

During his visit, Jadakiss and the inmates enjoyed a meal together, played basketball, and more.

It goes without saying that Jadakiss has a busy schedule, but that didn't stop the New York-born performer from dedicating some time to those in need recently. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to reveal that he stopped by Rikers Island to spend a day with the inmates living there. In a clip from the visit, Jadakiss explains how they all shared a meal together, shot some hoops, and more.

“We broke bread with the brothers, we ordered a plethora of cuts and slices, pies for the inmates to enjoy themselves and have some exotic pizzas," he began. "We played ball with em, had a mind building session with em. Ya’ll dudes talk about it, we here man." Jadakiss also noted that he wasn't paid for the visit, instead choosing to stop by out of the kindness of his heart.

Jadakiss Says His Visit Was Purely "From The Heart"

"We come in, we didn’t get paid, this ain’t from the White House, this is from the heart. We came in and did it real," he said. This isn't the first charitable act Jadakiss has taken part in as of late, however. In November of last year, he and Styles P were honored by the mayor of Yonkers, Mike Spano, for giving back to the local community. Jadakiss has previously hosted various food drives, communal dining events, and more.

“You look around and you see Styles and you see Jadakiss," Spano said in his speech. "They’re not the only two famous people to come out of Yonkers, but they’re the only famous people that continue to come back and give back to Yonkers. Let’s hear it for them.” What do you think of Jadakiss stopping by Rikers Island to visit the inmates? Do you think his visit made their day? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

