Lil Wayne Is Launching New Podcast "The Joint Venture" With Craig Carton

Lil Wayne is as big of a sports fan as he is a rap fan, and he hopes to flex both worlds of knowledge on his new and upcoming podcast. According to Billboard, he and sports radio veteran Craig Carton will launch a new weekly podcast called The Joint Venture, starting next Wednesday (July 22).

Weezy and WFAN's Carton will film the first episode live at Fanatics Fest later this weekend, specifically on Sunday (July 19). Special guests at the New York City taping reportedly include Darelle Revis, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Eli Manning. The three athletic titans will chop it up with Wayne and Carton about a whole bunch of topics, and we'll see how their dynamic plays out.

"The best podcasts feel like you just kicking it with your people, talking the same way you do when nobody’s listening," the New Orleans MC stated. "I’ma light one up with the homie Craig and we gonna talk our s**t about whatever the day brings. You never know who’s gonna pull up or where the conversation’s gonna go."

"There’s nothing better than swapping takes with Wayne on sports, pop culture and a whole host of other topics," Craig Carton stated. "The Joint Venture show gives us a great excuse to keep doing what we’ve been doing for years, while also having some famous friends stop by and chop it up with us. There’s no better job in the world." Tunechi was previously on Carton's WFAN radio show back in March.

Lil Wayne On Craig Carton's WFAN Show

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne is on the road for his Tha Carter anniversary shows, which have been pretty divisive online. That's because of concert cancelations and lateness, which fans have been pretty disappointed by. Nevertheless, the show goes on.

Also, Weezy is moving on from a past relationship, and he revealed he never actually got engaged with Madi Cannon. That was another big development for him this year, but it faded as quickly as it sprouted.