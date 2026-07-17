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Lil Wayne Is Launching New Podcast "The Joint Venture" With Craig Carton
WFAN's Craig Carton will trade his years of radio experience and sports expertise with Lil Wayne's many insights on "The Joint Venture."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 17, 2026