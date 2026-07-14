Is Lil Wayne Mad That He Didn’t Get Invited To JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Show?

Another day, another complaint from Lil Wayne. The New Orleans rapper has been doing very little to save his legacy through his God-given talent and far more complaining over missed opportunities. The Grammys were one thing, then there was Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Wayne’s hometown.

However, it appears that Wayne’s latest grievance surrounds his exclusion from JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium shows. At least, that’s what fans believe. In a tweet sent out hours after the show ended, Wayne wrote, “What’s understood ain’t gotta be explained. I get it. U got it. Thought we had it. That’s what I get for thinking.”

Sure, it doesn’t say much, but the timing led many to believe that Lil Wayne was expressing his issues about another exclusion from a culturally significant moment. JAŸ has been in Wayne’s corner heavily over the past decade since his fallout with Birdman and Cash Money. However, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee him the opportunities he hopes his legacy will afford him. We will admit that it would’ve been very cool to see the two perform songs like “Hello Brooklyn” and “Mr. Carter” together.

Lil Wayne’s Horrible Track Record

The real problem is that Wayne keeps flopping on his own shows. Ignore the fact that Tha Carter VI was entirely underwhelming. The rapper recently failed to show up for the first date of his tour in Maine, claiming that he suffered health issues that prevented him from taking the stage. However, the next day, he appeared at Michael Rubin’s All White Party. Unfortunately, this feels like it’s part of a broader pattern where Wayne fails to show up for his obligations and then complains about it on the internet.