Is Lil Wayne Mad That He Didn’t Get Invited To JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Show?

BY Aron A.
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Lil Wayne performs during the Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert at Riverbend, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.Blin28
Lil Wayne performs during the Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert at Riverbend, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
It would’ve been cool to see them do “Hello Brooklyn” together.

Another day, another complaint from Lil Wayne. The New Orleans rapper has been doing very little to save his legacy through his God-given talent and far more complaining over missed opportunities. The Grammys were one thing, then there was Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Wayne’s hometown.

However, it appears that Wayne’s latest grievance surrounds his exclusion from JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium shows. At least, that’s what fans believe. In a tweet sent out hours after the show ended, Wayne wrote, “What’s understood ain’t gotta be explained. I get it. U got it. Thought we had it. That’s what I get for thinking.”

Sure, it doesn’t say much, but the timing led many to believe that Lil Wayne was expressing his issues about another exclusion from a culturally significant moment. JAŸ has been in Wayne’s corner heavily over the past decade since his fallout with Birdman and Cash Money. However, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee him the opportunities he hopes his legacy will afford him. We will admit that it would’ve been very cool to see the two perform songs like “Hello Brooklyn” and “Mr. Carter” together. 

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Lil Wayne’s Horrible Track Record

The real problem is that Wayne keeps flopping on his own shows. Ignore the fact that Tha Carter VI was entirely underwhelming. The rapper recently failed to show up for the first date of his tour in Maine, claiming that he suffered health issues that prevented him from taking the stage. However, the next day, he appeared at Michael Rubin’s All White Party. Unfortunately, this feels like it’s part of a broader pattern where Wayne fails to show up for his obligations and then complains about it on the internet.

Should JAŸ-Z have brought Lil Wayne out on stage? Let us know in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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