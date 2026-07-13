A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Turn Up At JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show

JAŸ-Z was in New York City over the weekend for his three Yankee Stadium shows. Last night was the "Extra Innings" portion of the festivities, and while the show started late, some agree that this was the best tracklist of the weekend.
Beyonce, Rihanna, Pharrell, Clipse, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and more got to perform on stage alongside JAŸ-Z. Meanwhile, there were plenty of big names in the crowd, looking to watch one of the most landmark performances in the history of hip-hop.
As you will see below, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator were in the VIP section near the stage. They were having a phenomenal time, as was the rest of the crowd.
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JAŸ-Z Brings Out The Stars
Below, you can find the entire setlist for JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" show.
Full setlist:
- Dynasty Intro
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder
- I Know
- U Don’t Know
- Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
- Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
- Seen It All with Jeezy
- Go Crazy with Jeezy
- Hola Hovito
- Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
- Throwback with Usher
- Never Change
- Song Cry
- Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
- Beach Is Better (Interlude)
- FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
- N— What, N— Who
- No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
- Clique
- Run This Town with Rihanna
- Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
- Dead Presidents
- Can I Live
- Girls Girls Girls
- 99 Problems
- Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
- Ain’t No N—
- Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
- Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
- Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
- N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
- Public Service Announcement
- New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
- Empire State of Mind
- New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
- Dear Summer
- Lucifer
- Encore