A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Turn Up At JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show

BY Alexander Cole
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WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Rémy Martin - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martinat MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )
JAŸ-Z's third and final Yankee Stadium show brought out the stars, including the likes of Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky.

JAŸ-Z was in New York City over the weekend for his three Yankee Stadium shows. Last night was the "Extra Innings" portion of the festivities, and while the show started late, some agree that this was the best tracklist of the weekend.

Beyonce, Rihanna, Pharrell, Clipse, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and more got to perform on stage alongside JAŸ-Z. Meanwhile, there were plenty of big names in the crowd, looking to watch one of the most landmark performances in the history of hip-hop.

As you will see below, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator were in the VIP section near the stage. They were having a phenomenal time, as was the rest of the crowd.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z Brings Out The Stars

Below, you can find the entire setlist for JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" show. 

Full setlist:

  • Dynasty Intro
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  • I Know
  • U Don’t Know
  • Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
  • Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
  • Seen It All with Jeezy
  • Go Crazy with Jeezy
  • Hola Hovito
  • Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
  • Throwback with Usher
  • Never Change
  • Song Cry
  • Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  • Beach Is Better (Interlude)
  • FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
  • N— What, N— Who
  • No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
  • Clique
  • Run This Town with Rihanna
  • Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
  • Dead Presidents
  • Can I Live
  • Girls Girls Girls
  • 99 Problems
  • Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
  • Ain’t No N—
  • Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
  • Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
  • Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
  • N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
  • Public Service Announcement
  • New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
  • Empire State of Mind
  • New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
  • Dear Summer
  • Lucifer
  • Encore

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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