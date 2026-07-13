Clipse Bring The House Down During JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" Show

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
JAŸ-Z delivered another epic performance at Yankee Stadium last night, and it included an appearance from Clipse.

JAŸ-Z had his final Yankee Stadium performance of the weekend on Sunday. Despite some controversy courtesy of the stadium's security, the fans were given one hell of a show.

Dozens of songs were performed, and there were appearances from Jeezy, Pharrell, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and a whole lot more. In fact, while Pharrell was on the stage, Clipse came out to perform "Grindin.'"

Of course, Pusha T and No Malice have had a huge year following the success of Let God Sort Em Out. It only made sense for Hov to bring out the legends and give the crowd something they would never forget.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Clipse Perform "Grindin'"

Below, you can find the entire setlist for JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" show. 

Full setlist:

  • Dynasty Intro
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  • I Know
  • U Don’t Know
  • Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
  • Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
  • Seen It All with Jeezy
  • Go Crazy with Jeezy
  • Hola Hovito
  • Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
  • Throwback with Usher
  • Never Change
  • Song Cry
  • Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  • Beach Is Better (Interlude)
  • FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
  • N— What, N— Who
  • No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
  • Clique
  • Run This Town with Rihanna
  • Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
  • Dead Presidents
  • Can I Live
  • Girls Girls Girls
  • 99 Problems
  • Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
  • Ain’t No N—
  • Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
  • Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
  • Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
  • N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
  • Public Service Announcement
  • New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
  • Empire State of Mind
  • New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
  • Dear Summer
  • Lucifer
  • Encore

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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