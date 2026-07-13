Clipse Bring The House Down During JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" Show

JAŸ-Z had his final Yankee Stadium performance of the weekend on Sunday. Despite some controversy courtesy of the stadium's security, the fans were given one hell of a show.
Dozens of songs were performed, and there were appearances from Jeezy, Pharrell, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and a whole lot more. In fact, while Pharrell was on the stage, Clipse came out to perform "Grindin.'"
Of course, Pusha T and No Malice have had a huge year following the success of Let God Sort Em Out. It only made sense for Hov to bring out the legends and give the crowd something they would never forget.
Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?
Clipse Perform "Grindin'"
Below, you can find the entire setlist for JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" show.
Full setlist:
- Dynasty Intro
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder
- I Know
- U Don’t Know
- Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
- Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
- Seen It All with Jeezy
- Go Crazy with Jeezy
- Hola Hovito
- Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
- Throwback with Usher
- Never Change
- Song Cry
- Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
- Beach Is Better (Interlude)
- FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
- N— What, N— Who
- No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
- Clique
- Run This Town with Rihanna
- Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
- Dead Presidents
- Can I Live
- Girls Girls Girls
- 99 Problems
- Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
- Ain’t No N—
- Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
- Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
- Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
- N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
- Public Service Announcement
- New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
- Empire State of Mind
- New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
- Dear Summer
- Lucifer
- Encore