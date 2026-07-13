JAŸ-Z & Swizz Beatz Lead DMX Tribute At Yankee Stadium

JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium takeover was basically the only thing people were talking about this weekend. Across three nights, JAŸ brought out the stars and some trusted collaborators from his career to help celebrate The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt. Though nights one and two largely consisted of guests who appeared on both projects in some capacity, Sunday night’s “Extra Inning” festivities brought out all the stars, from Beyoncé and Rihanna to Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

Unfortunately, the evening went down without the presence of another New York legend, DMX, who passed away in 2021. In honor of his memory, JAŸ brought out Swizz Beatz, and the two came through with a tribute to the Yonkers legend. The two played “Ruff Ryders Anthem” to a crowd singing along word for word.

Of course, Hov and X’s relationship had its ups and downs. While JAŸ helped clear X’s debt with Def Jam, the “Where The Hood At” MC once claimed that Hov tried to hold him back while he was the president of the label. X users quickly referred to an interview with The Breakfast Club where DMX went into detail about their relationship.

JAŸ-Z & Swizz Beatz Celebrate Storied Relationship

During Swizz Beatz’s appearance on stage, the two went through some of their biggest collaborations to date. After “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” they slid through “Welcome To The Jungle,” “So Appallaed,” “Jigga My N***a,” and “On To The Next One.” The medley alone certainly reminded us of all the hits the two have together.