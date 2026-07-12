JAŸ-Z Taps Slick Rick & Pharrell To Rock The Stage At Yankee Stadium

JAŸ-Z already pleased many fans with his special guests for his first Yankee Stadium show this year. So they were overjoyed when there was even more in store on The Blueprint's anniversary concert last night (Saturday, July 11). This time around, Slick Rick graced the stage, and Pharrell also joined to make this performance even more memorable.

Starting with The Ruler, Jay performed "The Ruler's Back" and then had Rick perform his classic "La Di Da Di." It was another reminder of how much the hip-hop torch has passed from generation to generation, and a compelling homage to one of the genre's most legendary storytellers.

As for Skateboard P, Hov invited the multi-hyphenate to perform some of their greatest collaborations, including "Frontin'" and "Allure." They shared a lot of chemistry onstage and seamlessly ran through their work together. In fact, there are many other link-ups between the two that could've made for an even longer setlist, but no one's complaining.

This followed up Beyoncé, Nas, Blue Ivy Carter, Jaz-O, Alicia Keys, and Memphis Bleek popping out for night one. We will see what other icons might emerge during Jay's "Extra Innings" finale at Yankee Stadium tonight (Sunday, July 12).

Slick Rick & Pharrell At Yankee Stadium

But that wasn't all JAŸ-Z had in store last night. He also brought out Eminem to perform their iconic and much-debated collaboration "Renegade." Fans had been begging for this moment to happen for these Yankee Stadium shows, and the reaction from the crowd shows just how happy they were to get their wish.

Amid freestyles, classic renditions, and impressive performances, these guests have heightened the focused experience so far. But the main draw is still how resonant Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint sounded decades after their release.

Elsewhere, JAŸ-Z broke Yankee Stadium records with these two concerts, and might break them again with the third. He now boasts the most tickets sold for a concert at the stadium in its history, selling nearly 46,000 tickets on night two.