JAŸ-Z Taps Slick Rick & Pharrell To Rock The Stage At Yankee Stadium

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Slick Rick Pharrell Yankee Stadium
Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
In addition to Slick Rick and Pharrell, JAŸ-Z also brought out Eminem at night two of his record-breaking Yankee Stadium run.

JAŸ-Z already pleased many fans with his special guests for his first Yankee Stadium show this year. So they were overjoyed when there was even more in store on The Blueprint's anniversary concert last night (Saturday, July 11). This time around, Slick Rick graced the stage, and Pharrell also joined to make this performance even more memorable.

Starting with The Ruler, Jay performed "The Ruler's Back" and then had Rick perform his classic "La Di Da Di." It was another reminder of how much the hip-hop torch has passed from generation to generation, and a compelling homage to one of the genre's most legendary storytellers.

As for Skateboard P, Hov invited the multi-hyphenate to perform some of their greatest collaborations, including "Frontin'" and "Allure." They shared a lot of chemistry onstage and seamlessly ran through their work together. In fact, there are many other link-ups between the two that could've made for an even longer setlist, but no one's complaining.

This followed up Beyoncé, Nas, Blue Ivy Carter, Jaz-O, Alicia Keys, and Memphis Bleek popping out for night one. We will see what other icons might emerge during Jay's "Extra Innings" finale at Yankee Stadium tonight (Sunday, July 12).

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Slick Rick & Pharrell At Yankee Stadium

But that wasn't all JAŸ-Z had in store last night. He also brought out Eminem to perform their iconic and much-debated collaboration "Renegade." Fans had been begging for this moment to happen for these Yankee Stadium shows, and the reaction from the crowd shows just how happy they were to get their wish.

Amid freestyles, classic renditions, and impressive performances, these guests have heightened the focused experience so far. But the main draw is still how resonant Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint sounded decades after their release.

Elsewhere, JAŸ-Z broke Yankee Stadium records with these two concerts, and might break them again with the third. He now boasts the most tickets sold for a concert at the stadium in its history, selling nearly 46,000 tickets on night two.

We will see what other achievements and special moments come from this run. Fans only hope these concerts (and upcoming ones in other cities) aren't the end of Hov's 2026 run.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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