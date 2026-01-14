Lil Wayne has issued an apology to Caleb Williams on social media after calling out the Chicago Bears quarterback following his team's win over the Green Bay Packers during Wildcard Weekend. He had complained about his favorite team losing to someone with "purple nails."

"We just loss a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that," Wayne wrote in his original post. Williams ended up responding to that with a snowflake emoji.

On Wednesday, Wayne issued an apology on social media, admitting that he was emotional and overreacted. "Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me!" he wrote. "I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear." Williams ended up accepting the apology, writing back: "Weez it’s all love. BearDown tho."

Who Do The Bears Play Next?

Following their win over the Packers, the Bears will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday night. In last weekend's contest, Caleb Williams threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. His team was trailing by 18 points in the second half, but they rallied to come back and win 31-27.

“True belief,” Williams said afterward, according to ESPN. “Belief. That's all you need. You got belief in the coaches that they're gonna call the right play at the right time. You got belief in the players on the field that you're gonna make the right play at the right time.”