Lil Wayne remains one of the biggest names in rap, with a legendary career that helped carry the 2000s and 2010s. With Tha Carter VII on the horizon, the artist is currently on the road with 2 Chainz, where he is looking to celebrate his illustrious discography.
Last week, Wayne was supposed to begin his tour in Bangor, Maine. However, he never made it to the show, much to his fans' dismay. On Thursday, he performed in Saratoga Springs, New York, before heading to Gilford, New Hampshire on Friday. In New Hampshire, Wayne was two hours late getting to the stage, which led to yet another round of discourse.
During a live stream over the weekend, Lil Wayne decided to respond to the noise. He revealed that his show in Maine was ultimately canceled due to health issues.
Lil Wayne Reveals The Truth
Wayne reveals that he is dealing with epilepsy issues and that seizures remain a struggle in his life. These struggles ultimately kept him from performing last week. As he explained on social media last week, he is deeply sorry for his absence and will make it up to those fans shortly.
Elsewhere in Wayne's live stream, he revealed that he and his girlfriend, Madi Cannon, have broken up. It was previously reported that these two were engaged, although that is not the case. Wayne says they were always just boyfriend-girlfriend. However, he opted to end the relationship because he felt like a "burden."
It has been a difficult time for Lil Wayne, who is slated to be back on tour as of Thursday, July 16, in Des Moines, Iowa.
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