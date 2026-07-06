Lil Wayne was late to a show in Gilford, New Hampshire on Friday, which subsequently led to him explaining his absence in Maine.

Elsewhere in Wayne's live stream, he revealed that he and his girlfriend, Madi Cannon, have broken up . It was previously reported that these two were engaged, although that is not the case. Wayne says they were always just boyfriend-girlfriend. However, he opted to end the relationship because he felt like a "burden."

Wayne reveals that he is dealing with epilepsy issues and that seizures remain a struggle in his life. These struggles ultimately kept him from performing last week. As he explained on social media last week, he is deeply sorry for his absence and will make it up to those fans shortly.

Last week, Wayne was supposed to begin his tour in Bangor, Maine. However, he never made it to the show, much to his fans' dismay. On Thursday, he performed in Saratoga Springs, New York, before heading to Gilford, New Hampshire on Friday. In New Hampshire, Wayne was two hours late getting to the stage, which led to yet another round of discourse.

Lil Wayne remains one of the biggest names in rap, with a legendary career that helped carry the 2000s and 2010s. With Tha Carter VII on the horizon, the artist is currently on the road with 2 Chainz , where he is looking to celebrate his illustrious discography.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!