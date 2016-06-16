epilepsy
- MusicPyrex Whippa Diagnosed With Dissociative Amnesia, Doesn't Remember Who He IsRapper/producer Pyrex Whippa says he can barely remember who he is after being diagnosed with dissociative amnesia.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Is Causing SeizuresThe special effects in the new "Star Wars" can be too much to handle.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentCameron Boyce Suffered From Epilepsy & Seizures: ReportCameron Boyce passed away at the age of 20.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFredo Santana's Cause Of Death Has Been RevealedThe final autopsy paints a broader picture of Fredo's waning health.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCannabis Medicine To Treat Epilepsy Officially Approved By FDAThe FDA has made an important, lasting move.By Chantilly Post
- SportsAuburn Football Recruit Ruled Out Because He Treats Seizures With MarijuanaTime for reforms?By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Wayne Hospitalized After Another SeizureLil Wayne was forced to cancel a performance in Vegas last night after suffering his third seizure in less than a month. This one, too, seems to be a result of his epilepsy. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Wayne's Seizures Reportedly Due To Epilepsy & Not LeanLil Wayne's recent seizures were reportedly a result of him not taking his epilepsy medicine. It had been previously supposed that they had been caused by his heavy lean intake. By Angus Walker