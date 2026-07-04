The Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove" Returns This Summer

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Nike
The Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove" returns in its original black and white colorway, ending a 13-year gap.

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove" is set to return on July 31st. This marks the shoe's first retro since 2013, ending more than a decade away from shelves.

The original released in 1998 as Gary Payton's signature shoe during his prime years with the Seattle SuperSonics. This 2026 version stays close to that original build throughout.

Black neoprene covers the upper, paired with a zippered shroud that conceals the laces underneath. That zip-up design earned the shoe its nickname, mirroring Payton's suffocating on-court defense.

A white Swoosh sits on the toe, while red detailing appears on the heel tab and outsole. The color combination matches the original black, white, and university red palette exactly.

Underneath the shroud sits a "Monkey Paw" TPU support cage that wraps around the foot. That detail gave the shoe an unusually locked-in feel compared to most basketball shoes of the era.

Zoom Air cushioning handles impact throughout the forefoot and heel. Both features carry over from the original 1998 construction without changes.

Read More: The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" Hides Its Best Details Underneath

Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove"
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Image via Nike

Gary Payton earned "The Glove" nickname for his ability to lock down opposing guards. His defensive intensity translated directly into how Nike designed his signature shoe.

he zip-up shroud was more than a style choice; it reflected his tight, suffocating approach on court. That connection between player and design made the shoe stand out from the rest of Nike's late-1990s lineup.

The neoprene material used for the upper was uncommon for basketball shoes at the time. Most competitors used leather or synthetic panels rather than a fabric-based shell.

Nike leaned into that difference by building the entire upper around the shroud concept. The result was a shoe that looked unlike anything else on the floor in 1998.

This 2026 retro keeps all of those original details in place. A "Royal" colorway is also on the way later this year, adding a second option for collectors.

Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove"

The reatil price of the Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove" will be $170 when they drop.

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Image via Nike
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Image via Nike

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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