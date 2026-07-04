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nike air zoom flight 98
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The Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove" Returns This Summer
The Nike Air Zoom Flight 98 "The Glove" returns in its original black and white colorway, ending a 13-year gap.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 04, 2026