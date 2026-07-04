The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" Hides Its Best Details Underneath

Official images of the Air Jordan 13 "Wings" are now here ahead of its July 24th release per Sneaker Bar Detroit. The shoe arrives as the latest entry in Jordan Brand's Wings collection, which uses sneaker releases to support youth education.

Each pair in the series ties back to the Wings Scholars Program, which provides scholarships and mentorship to students. The Air Jordan 13 joins earlier Wings releases built around the Jordan 3, 5, and 12.

This version takes a noticeably different approach to the Jordan 13's usual paneling. Black denim twill replaces the quilted side panels, covered in small distressed X-shaped stitches throughout.

Smooth black leather wraps the toe and lower panels, keeping the shoe close to its original shape. The Jordan 13's signature holographic ankle pod gets a pale green tint update.

Most of the color hides underneath the shoe entirely. Purple, blue, green, and orange fill the mismatched traction pods on the outsole, creating sharp contrast against the black rubber. Inside, illustrated insoles feature school supplies, diplomas, and motivational messages tied to the Wings program.

A portion of proceeds from Wings releases supports the scholarship fund directly. Jordan Brand has used this program consistently since 2016 to connect premium releases with a broader purpose beyond retail.

Air Jordan 13 "Wings"

The Wings program launched in 2016 with an Air Jordan 1 that carried a premium price and donated proceeds to education initiatives. Since then, Jordan Brand has expanded the series across multiple silhouettes.

The Jordan 13's denim upper is the most distinctive detail in this year's version. That material replaces the usual quilted fabric with a rougher, more handmade feel. X-shaped stitches scatter across the surface, adding texture without adding color.