Tyler Reddick Is Racing In An Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Inspired NASCAR Car

23XI Racing unveiled Tyler Reddick's Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" inspired paint scheme this week. The No. 45 Toyota Camry will carry the design at Chicagoland Speedway this NASCAR July 4th weekend.

Elephant print covers most of the car's body in grey and black, matching the Air Jordan 3's iconic texture. A red Jumpman logo sits prominently on the hood alongside the cement print.

White, blue, and red accents run along the sides and rear of the car. Those colors pull directly from the "True Blue" Air Jordan 3 colorway. Reddick also wore a matching pair of the actual shoe at the car's reveal. A "True Blue" Jordan 3 inspired helmet accompanies the full package.

Reddick isn't the only 23XI driver running a themed scheme this weekend. Bubba Wallace will also take the track in a Space Jam inspired paint scheme on the No. 23 car, marking the film's 30th anniversary.

That history makes Chicagoland a natural home for these kinds of crossover moments. The Jordan 3 connection also ties directly to Michael Jordan, who co-owns the team.

The timing adds another layer to the story. The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" retro is set to release on July 18th. Reddick racing in the themed scheme just two weeks before the shoe drops gives Jordan Brand extra visibility at the right moment.

Tyler Reddick’s Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Car

Tyler Reddick has been one of NASCAR's more consistent ambassadors for Jordan Brand crossovers. His Chicago street race schemes have featured Jordan imagery multiple times over the past few seasons.

The "True Blue" Air Jordan 3 is one of the shoe's original four colorways from 1988. It uses a white leather base with true blue accents and cement grey elephant print.

That elephant print is what makes the car's hood design so immediately recognizable. Jordan Brand has only released this colorway a handful of times since its debut.

The upcoming July 18 retro marks the shoe's first wide release since 2016. Reddick wearing the actual shoe at the car reveal reinforces the connection beyond just the paint job.