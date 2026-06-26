The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Officially Returns This July

New detailed photos are giving fans a clear look at the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" ahead of its release. The shoe is set to return on July 18th, 2026, ending a near decade long wait per zSneakerHeadz. This marks its first retro since the 2016 release.

A white leather upper anchors the shoe, paired with cement grey elephant print at the mid panel. That print runs thinner this time, closer to how the original 1988 pair looked.

True blue accents cover the collar, midsole, and lower portions of the shoe. Red detailing shows up on the tongue Jumpman and near the lower eyelets.

Nike Air branding returns to the heel for this release. A red and grey outsole closes out the rest of the design. Together, the small details stay close to what fans remember from past versions.

"True Blue" stands out from other early Air Jordan 3 colorways for one specific reason. It never tied into Chicago Bulls team colors like the others did. Despite that, it's remained one of the more requested pairs for years.

The shoe will release in full family sizing through Nike SNKRS and select retailers. With detailed photos already out, the wait is almost over.

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Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 3 with several firsts for Michael Jordan's signature line. That included visible Air cushioning and the elephant print detailing still used today. Past retros have drawn criticism for using a thicker, less accurate version of that print.

This release appears to correct that, leaning closer to the thinner 1988 pattern. "True Blue" has returned several times before, including releases in 2001, 2009, 2011, and 2016. Each version made small tweaks to branding or print thickness along the way.

Even without a Bulls connection or a defining playoff moment, the shoe has held steady demand. That consistency says a lot about how much the design itself carries the shoe. Decades later, it's still considered one of the cleanest non team colorways in the model's history.