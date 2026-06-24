Rare Unreleased Travis Scott x Oakley Air Jordan 5 Surfaces Online

BY Ben Atkinson
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Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Travis Scott, wearing Oakley Meta glasses, performs onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
A sample Air Jordan 5 featuring Oakley branding has surfaced, raising questions about a possible Travis Scott collaboration.

New photos are circulating online showing a sample Air Jordan 5 with Oakley branding. The shoe arrives in a familiar brown suede, paired with Oakley sunglasses lenses hanging from the laces. A small Oakley logo sits stitched onto the heel tab.

Travis Scott has built a long running reputation around earthy, brown toned collaborations with Jordan Brand. His "Velvet Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low leaned heavily into that same color story. This sample appears to follow that same general direction on a different silhouette.

The shoe itself stays close to the standard Air Jordan 5 shape. Brown suede covers most of the upper, paired with a grey mesh tongue. Black detailing runs through the midsole and outsole as usual. The Oakley lens lace charm is the clearest sign of outside branding.

There's no confirmation yet that this pair will reach retail. Sample shoes often surface online without ever becoming an official release. Still, the Oakley connection makes this one worth watching closely.

Travis Scott's collaborations with Jordan Brand rarely slow down for long. Multiple projects are typically moving at once behind the scenes. Whether this exact pair becomes official remains unknown for now.

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Sample Travis Scott x Oakley Air Jordan 5

Sample sneakers like this one usually start as internal design tests. Brands often explore several directions before settling on a final retail version. That means this exact pair might never make it to shelves. Still, samples tend to hint at where a brand's thinking is headed.

Worth noting, Travis Scott currently serves as Oakley's chief vision officer, which makes this pairing less random than it looks. His past brown colorways have leaned on premium suede and subtle branding choices.

This sample follows that same understated approach pretty closely. Adding Oakley into the mix would be a new direction for his Jordan work specifically. Most past collaborations have stayed within Nike's own family of brands.

If this pair does eventually release, it would mark a fairly unique partnership. For now, it remains an interesting one to keep an eye on.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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