The Nike KD 6 "Meteorology" Is Finally Coming Back

The Nike KD 6 "Meteorology" is set to return on July 3th, 2026 per Sole Retriever. This marks the colorway's first retro release since its original 2013 debut. Kevin Durant's dream of becoming a meteorologist inspired the original design.

The shoe uses a mix of black, atomic red, medium olive, and noble red. A topographic, weather map style pattern spreads across the entire upper. Pink branding hits the heel counter and tongue throughout the build. A speckled black midsole pairs with visible pink Air cushioning underfoot.

This continues Nike's broader retro effort for Durant's older signature shoes. The brand previously brought back the KD 4, including its own weather themed colorway. The KD 6 line already kicked off its own retro run earlier this year. Durant signed a lifetime deal with Nike back in 2023.

Durant originally wore the KD 6 during his first NBA MVP season. That run helped cement the shoe's place within basketball history. Fans have requested this specific retro for over a decade now.

The shoe is expected to release through Nike and select retailers. That includes Shiekh, Shoe Palace, and DTLR. With the date now just two weeks away, the wait is almost over.

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Nike KD 6 "Meteorology"

The "Meteorology" colorway followed the Nike KD 4 "Weatherman," one of the line's most beloved early releases. Both shoes lean directly into Durant's long standing fascination with weather. The KD 6 itself introduced a low cut design inspired by soccer cleats.

It also combined Zoom Air and Max Air cushioning within a dual density midsole. That setup balanced speed with support during one of Durant's best seasons. Durant remains one of only a handful of Nike athletes with over ten signature shoes.