Drake Clowns Anthony Edwards In Hilarious Promo Video For The Nike KD 19 "Purple Candies"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake and Kevin Durant are good friends, so it should come as no surprise that Drizzy is promoting the Nike KD 19 "Purple Candies."

Drake is an entertaining guy, and whenever he gets in his acting bag, he can put on a comedy masterclass. That was certainly the case on Tuesday as he dropped off the latest promotional video for Kevin Durant's latest sneaker release.

KD and Drake have been good friends for years, so it should come as no surprise that the two would link up. In the clip below, you will see that Drake is promoting the latest Nike KD 19 colorway. This shoe is called "Purple Candies" thanks to its monochromatic purple color scheme.

At one point in the advertisement, Drake takes a hilarious swipe at Anthony Edwards and Adidas. The Canadian megastar suggests Edwards' all-purple shoe pales in comparison. He also jokes that only kids in Minnesota care about the Adidas Anthony Edwards signature.

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Drake x Kevin Durant

Drake's entire demeanor throughout the video is hilarious. Meanwhile, KD acts bewildered by Drake's presence in his home. It makes for a lighthearted and funny promotional video that showcases Nike's willingness to take a few risks.

With Drizzy backing this new shoe, there is a very good chance it becomes an even bigger success. Although there is no denying that the Nike KD 19 is already one of the biggest and best signature shoes of the year.

Where To Cop The Nike KD 19 "Purple Candies"

If you are interested in copping a pair of Nike KD 19 "Purple Candies," you can do so as of Wednesday, June 17th. The shoe will be available over at Nike.com as well as the Nike SNKRS App.

Be sure to let us know how you feel about these kicks, in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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