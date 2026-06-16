Drake Clowns Anthony Edwards In Hilarious Promo Video For The Nike KD 19 "Purple Candies"

Drake is an entertaining guy, and whenever he gets in his acting bag, he can put on a comedy masterclass. That was certainly the case on Tuesday as he dropped off the latest promotional video for Kevin Durant's latest sneaker release.

KD and Drake have been good friends for years, so it should come as no surprise that the two would link up. In the clip below, you will see that Drake is promoting the latest Nike KD 19 colorway. This shoe is called "Purple Candies" thanks to its monochromatic purple color scheme.

At one point in the advertisement, Drake takes a hilarious swipe at Anthony Edwards and Adidas. The Canadian megastar suggests Edwards' all-purple shoe pales in comparison. He also jokes that only kids in Minnesota care about the Adidas Anthony Edwards signature.

Drake x Kevin Durant

Drake's entire demeanor throughout the video is hilarious. Meanwhile, KD acts bewildered by Drake's presence in his home. It makes for a lighthearted and funny promotional video that showcases Nike's willingness to take a few risks.

With Drizzy backing this new shoe, there is a very good chance it becomes an even bigger success. Although there is no denying that the Nike KD 19 is already one of the biggest and best signature shoes of the year.

Where To Cop The Nike KD 19 "Purple Candies"

If you are interested in copping a pair of Nike KD 19 "Purple Candies," you can do so as of Wednesday, June 17th. The shoe will be available over at Nike.com as well as the Nike SNKRS App.