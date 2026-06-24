Bronny and Bryce James Just Got Matching Gold Chains Together

BY Ben Atkinson
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SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY | PARTY IN THE PARK AFTER DARK
Bryce Maximus James, Bronny James, LeBron Jamesseen at SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY | PARTY IN THE PARK AFTER DARK at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, CA, USA - 29 Jun 2021(Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Bronny and Bryce James debuted matching "Brother's Keeper" chains designed by Greg Yuna and Rachel Goatley to honor their bond.

Bronny and Bryce James now have matching chains honoring their bond as brothers. The pieces, "Brother's Keeper" chains, designed by Greg Yuna and Rachel Goatley. Each chain features two clasped gold hands hanging from a diamond chain.

The clasped hands design represents unity between the two brothers. Small lettering near the wrists adds a personal touch to each piece. Bronny and Bryce grew up together, both went Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Bryce later joined his older brother there during his own freshman year.

Bryce now plays college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats. Also, Bronny currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, the same team as their father. Despite different paths, both brothers have stayed closely connected throughout their careers. A matching chain adds a lasting symbol to that connection.

Bronny has spoken before about the advice he's given his younger brother over the years. He's pushed Bryce to keep working and avoid taking opportunities for granted. That kind of guidance reflects the relationship behind this new piece of jewelry.

Custom jewelry between siblings isn't unusual within sports and entertainment circles. Still, this one stands out given the family's massive basketball profile. The chains mark another small chapter in their shared story.

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Bryce And Bronny James Chain

Growing up under their father's massive spotlight has shaped both brothers in similar ways. Being LeBron James's sons means constant pressure and comparisons, something Bronny already understands firsthand. He's faced doubts about earning his spot rather than being given one. Bronny has told Bryce that hard work is the best way to quiet that kind of doubt.

That shared experience likely brought the brothers closer over time. Few people outside their family fully understand that specific kind of pressure. Also Bronny's advice has shifted over the years, from simply having fun to staying focused and humble.

Bryce has clearly taken that guidance to heart as his own career develops. A symbol like matching chains fits naturally into that ongoing relationship. Overall it reflects a bond built through shared experience, not just shared blood.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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