A blogger spread a rumor about Cardi B that caused the rapper to take to livestream to deny claims that a man hit her.

The Grammy winner also explained that she has been on the receiving end of physical violence in a relationship, but it's something she will never allow again. Cardi also reminded people that she has veneers, and if she were to get into a fight and have a tooth knocked out, her face would look visibly different. Then, she called out the blogger to post anything to substantiate their claims. Still, she didn't name the person.

"One thing I never seen my father do was hit and touch my mom. My dad never hit my mom," Cardi added. "Even when my mom used to beat the sh*t out of him in front of us, you know what my dad used to do? Walk away. Just walk away. And that's why one thing I don't tolerate is a n*gga touching me."

'Why you lying and saying that a n*gga touched me and knocked my [tooth] out?" Cardi said while on Live, according to Complex . "First of all, I don't give a f*ck if I'm beefing with a n*gga, if I hate a n*gga...one thing I'm not going to do is go and lie on a motherf*cker. A n*gga never even laid a nail on me. I don't play that domestic violence bullsh*t." Then, she spoke about tolerating "bullsh*t" from her romantic partners because of what she witnessed growing up. However, domestic violence was something she would never accept.

There is no shortage of rumors surrounding Cardi B . Daily, the Bronx rapper faces off with the internet and media outlets over her career, romantic relationships, legal battles, and outspoken personality. While she doesn't always address those who make up stories and post them to social media, she recently took the time to call out a blogger. Cardi didn't name the person, but apparently, they made claims that she was in some sort of altercation with a man and, as a result, lost a tooth.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.