There is no shortage of rumors surrounding Cardi B. Daily, the Bronx rapper faces off with the internet and media outlets over her career, romantic relationships, legal battles, and outspoken personality. While she doesn't always address those who make up stories and post them to social media, she recently took the time to call out a blogger. Cardi didn't name the person, but apparently, they made claims that she was in some sort of altercation with a man and, as a result, lost a tooth.
'Why you lying and saying that a n*gga touched me and knocked my [tooth] out?" Cardi said while on Live, according to Complex. "First of all, I don't give a f*ck if I'm beefing with a n*gga, if I hate a n*gga...one thing I'm not going to do is go and lie on a motherf*cker. A n*gga never even laid a nail on me. I don't play that domestic violence bullsh*t." Then, she spoke about tolerating "bullsh*t" from her romantic partners because of what she witnessed growing up. However, domestic violence was something she would never accept.
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Cardi Is A Survivor Of Domestic Violence
"One thing I never seen my father do was hit and touch my mom. My dad never hit my mom," Cardi added. "Even when my mom used to beat the sh*t out of him in front of us, you know what my dad used to do? Walk away. Just walk away. And that's why one thing I don't tolerate is a n*gga touching me."
The Grammy winner also explained that she has been on the receiving end of physical violence in a relationship, but it's something she will never allow again. Cardi also reminded people that she has veneers, and if she were to get into a fight and have a tooth knocked out, her face would look visibly different. Then, she called out the blogger to post anything to substantiate their claims. Still, she didn't name the person.
Check out the clip below.
Cardi B addresses rumor from a blogger. pic.twitter.com/Kcg8BWfFNp— -- (@coldestinthecut) June 22, 2026