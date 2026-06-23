Cardi B has gone through some high-profile breakups over the past few years. For instance, she has broken up with the likes of both Offset and Stefon Diggs.

In a recent Twitter Spaces, Cardi B made it clear that she probably won't be dating Diggs again. That chapter of her life is over, and she is officially moving on. However, she did level some serious accusations at an unnamed ex during the same Spaces chat.

The rapper revealed that one of her exes threatened self-harm upon breaking up. This is oftentimes a manipulative tactic to keep someone tied to the relationship.

“You see what happens when a bitch really leaves,” Cardi B said. “We all saw how he almost wanted to kill himself when I left. I didn’t even wanna bring that situation up, because I don’t even want to like fake act, like, I’m trying to come at a n***a or something.”

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Cardi B On Recent Breakups

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Entertainer Cardi B walks through the tunnel after performing during halftime during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Cardi B noted that this has become a pattern in her life. Some say these men are desperate to stick around because of her name. However, Cardi believes it goes much deeper than that.

"Why they not with them? Why they don’t be with them when I leave?” she said. “They getting brand new bitches. Why did they be crashing out over me? Since it’s only because of my name. Since it’s only because of my name, since it’s only because I’m Cardi B. Then it’s like why y’all damn near want to fucking kill yourself, and y’all seeing it in real time, everybody seeing it in real time.”