Cardi B Alleges One Of Her Exes Threatened Self-Harm Following Breakup

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B was on X Spaces recently, where she spoke about her recent breakups and the fallouts that have followed suit.

Cardi B has gone through some high-profile breakups over the past few years. For instance, she has broken up with the likes of both Offset and Stefon Diggs.

In a recent Twitter Spaces, Cardi B made it clear that she probably won't be dating Diggs again. That chapter of her life is over, and she is officially moving on. However, she did level some serious accusations at an unnamed ex during the same Spaces chat.

The rapper revealed that one of her exes threatened self-harm upon breaking up. This is oftentimes a manipulative tactic to keep someone tied to the relationship.

“You see what happens when a bitch really leaves,” Cardi B said. “We all saw how he almost wanted to kill himself when I left. I didn’t even wanna bring that situation up, because I don’t even want to like fake act, like, I’m trying to come at a n***a or something.”

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Cardi B On Recent Breakups
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Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Entertainer Cardi B walks through the tunnel after performing during halftime during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Cardi B noted that this has become a pattern in her life. Some say these men are desperate to stick around because of her name. However, Cardi believes it goes much deeper than that.

"Why they not with them? Why they don’t be with them when I leave?” she said. “They getting brand new bitches. Why did they be crashing out over me? Since it’s only because of my name. Since it’s only because of my name, since it’s only because I’m Cardi B. Then it’s like why y’all damn near want to fucking kill yourself, and y’all seeing it in real time, everybody seeing it in real time.”

Of course, fans are speculating about whom she is talking about. That's for her to reveal, and no one else.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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