Ranking Every Nike Kobe Bryant Signature Model From 1 To 11

Kobe Bryant's signature line with Nike spans a decade, and few sneaker runs changed the sport quite like it did. What started in 2006 as a mid-cut, Huarache-inspired debut ended in 2016 with a Flyknit low-top worn in one of the most legendary farewell performances in NBA history.

Along the way, the Kobe line pushed basketball footwear toward lighter, lower designs at a time when high-tops were still the standard. Some models carry specific championship moments. Others mark personal milestones, like an MVP season or a record-breaking scoring night.

Ranking all 11 means weighing performance, innovation, and the stories that go into each release. Here's how they stack up, from least essential to the model that changed the direction of the entire line...

11. Kobe 1

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The Kobe 1 kicked off Bryant's signature line with Nike in 2006, setting the tone for everything that followed. It featured a mid-cut design with a sleek, snake-inspired look that tied directly into Kobe's "Black Mamba" persona.

He wore it during his unforgettable 81-point game against Toronto, a performance that still gets brought up today. The shoe felt fresh at the time, built around Zoom Air cushioning and a lightweight upper for quick, precise movement.

Still, it leaned closer to traditional basketball sneaker design than the models that came after it. A strong, respectable debut, just not the boldest shoe in the lineup looking back now.

10. Kobe 6

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The Kobe 6 brought the low-top design Kobe had been chasing to a much wider audience. Built with a lightweight mesh upper and a more refined traction system, it became one of the more popular shoes in the entire line once players caught on.

Kobe debuted it on Christmas Day against Miami's newly formed Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, giving it an instantly memorable spotlight.

Its snakeskin-style "island" panels added a distinct visual touch that fit Kobe's overall brand. It didn't reinvent anything new, but it took ideas from earlier models and made them feel mainstream.

9. Kobe 2

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The Kobe 2 pushed the line in a sharper, more aggressive direction right out of the gate. Kobe debuted it on Christmas against Miami, then wore it through a major stretch with Team USA as the "Redeem Team" era began taking shape ahead of the Beijing Olympics.

Compared to the more conventional Kobe 1, this one had real personality, with a bolder silhouette and a more insect-like profile. It showed Nike was willing to experiment instead of playing it safe with the follow-up. A clear step forward for the line, even if it gets overlooked next to later models.

8. Kobe 3

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The Kobe 3 leaned into a high-cut design with a one-piece mesh upper, a slight detour from where the line was eventually headed. Still, it carries plenty of memorable moments.

Kobe wore a red and gold colorway during the 2008 All-Star Game while playing through a torn ligament in his pinky, and a standout "MVP" edition celebrated his first league MVP award that same season.

A 2013 re-release even used a swirling graphic to represent the heartbreak of losing that year's NBA Finals. That emotional weight gives the shoe more depth than just its look or performance.

7. Kobe 11

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The Kobe 11 holds a special place simply because of when it came out. It was the final signature shoe Kobe ever played in, built with a Flyknit upper and a slim, low-profile shape that distilled the line down to its essentials.

He wore it during his legendary 60-point farewell game, a closer that's still talked about as one of the great send-offs in NBA history. That moment alone makes it one of the most recognizable shoes on this list.

Design-wise, it didn't break much new ground compared to what came before it, feeling more like a victory lap than a fresh statement.

6. Kobe 7

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The Kobe 7 took real risks with its construction, moving toward a more flexible, almost shoe-like build that split opinion among longtime fans of the line. Its unconventional look set it apart from the cleaner designs people had gotten used to in earlier models.

Some saw it as a creative swing that paid off, especially in terms of fit and court feel, while others felt it strayed too far from what made the Kobe line recognizable in the first place.

Either way, it showed Nike wasn't afraid to experiment, even after building a clear identity. A polarizing shoe, but an interesting one to revisit.

5. Kobe 9

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The Kobe 9 marked a real shift for the line, introducing Flyknit material and a slightly higher cut after years of going lower and lower. It felt like a departure from the identity the earlier models had built, which made it a bit divisive at first among fans of the low-top era.

Over time, though, it's grown into one of the more respected entries thanks to its modern build and improved containment around the foot. The shoe proved Nike was willing to break its own pattern instead of repeating the same formula. A smart, forward-looking model in the middle of the lineup.

4. Kobe 10

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The Kobe 10 carries extra weight for one big reason: it's the shoe Kobe was wearing when he announced his retirement to the world. That moment alone gives it a permanent spot in basketball history.

Beyond the symbolism, it featured a durable open-weave upper and a hybrid Zoom and Lunarlon cushioning setup built to hold up over a long, grueling final stretch of his career. I

It didn't try to reinvent anything, sticking closer to a proven formula than past models had. Sometimes a shoe earns its place just by being there for the right moment.

3. Kobe 8

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The Kobe 8 is widely seen as one of the most innovative shoes in the whole line, balancing a sleek, futuristic look with real on-court performance. Its low-cut build and engineered upper gave it a distinct identity that still feels ahead of its time.

Its reputation has only grown since, eventually earning the honor of being the first shoe picked for Nike's all-white "Halo" tribute series, an annual release honoring Kobe's legacy.

That kind of respect doesn't come easily, especially within a catalog this deep. It's a shoe that holds up just as well today as it did when it first came out.

2. Kobe 5

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The Kobe 5 nailed the low-top, lightweight design the line had been building toward since the Kobe 4. It featured a Flywire-supported upper and Zoom Air cushioning in both the heel and forefoot, keeping it fast without sacrificing support.

It also arrived during one of Kobe's biggest seasons, when the Lakers won the championship, and he took home Finals MVP honors. Colorways like the "Bruce Lee" and "Dark Knight" editions only added to its appeal, giving it a cultural reach beyond just basketball. A clear fan favorite, and one of the most complete designs in the entire run.

1. Kobe 4

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The Kobe 4 changed everything, and it's not close. Kobe wanted the lowest, lightest basketball shoe possible, even though low-tops were seen as risky for a player's ankles at the time. Inspired partly by his background in soccer, the shoe used Flywire technology to stay light while still locking the foot down securely.