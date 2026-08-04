DJ Akademiks Reveals A Superstar Streamer Is A "Coke Head"

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks was streaming with N3on recently, which led him to reveal a dark secret about the streaming world.

DJ Akademiks has never shied away from giving the fans an inside look into the entertainment business. Although he mostly occupies himself with hip-hop, it appears as though he has found an interest in streamers.

Recently, Akademiks linked up with N3on. These two were streaming live on Kick together, and it was here that they had an interesting conversation about the industry. In fact, Ak suggested that streamers are doing some wild things behind the scenes.

"Y'all favorite streamer is a coke head off stream," Akademiks said matter-of-factly. N3on tried to ask who Ak was talking about. However, it led to a coy answer from the hip-hop commentator, who wasn't "trying to snitch."

It's a bold statement to make, especially when you consider how there are some very popular streamers out there with millions of fans. The mere suggestion that one of the top streamers is struggling with addiction has already spurned lots of speculation online.

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DJ Akademiks Exposes The Streaming World

In fact, in the replies to Akademiks TV's post, fans are speculating that the commentator is talking about Adin Ross. Ross has previously spoken about his lean addiction. Overall, this has been a sore spot for Ross, who has become emotional at times while delving into this disease.

That said, others are wondering if Akademiks is talking about someone else. After all, Ross' addiction problems are already well known. Consequently, one could deduce that Ak is talking about an even bigger fish.

Whatever the case may be, this kind of speculation serves no one. Fans are always going to be nosy, and this is a great example of that. Whether or not a streamer comes forward remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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