DJ Akademiks Reveals A Superstar Streamer Is A "Coke Head"

DJ Akademiks has never shied away from giving the fans an inside look into the entertainment business. Although he mostly occupies himself with hip-hop, it appears as though he has found an interest in streamers.

Recently, Akademiks linked up with N3on. These two were streaming live on Kick together, and it was here that they had an interesting conversation about the industry. In fact, Ak suggested that streamers are doing some wild things behind the scenes.

"Y'all favorite streamer is a coke head off stream," Akademiks said matter-of-factly. N3on tried to ask who Ak was talking about. However, it led to a coy answer from the hip-hop commentator, who wasn't "trying to snitch."

It's a bold statement to make, especially when you consider how there are some very popular streamers out there with millions of fans. The mere suggestion that one of the top streamers is struggling with addiction has already spurned lots of speculation online.

DJ Akademiks Exposes The Streaming World

In fact, in the replies to Akademiks TV's post, fans are speculating that the commentator is talking about Adin Ross. Ross has previously spoken about his lean addiction. Overall, this has been a sore spot for Ross, who has become emotional at times while delving into this disease.

That said, others are wondering if Akademiks is talking about someone else. After all, Ross' addiction problems are already well known. Consequently, one could deduce that Ak is talking about an even bigger fish.

Whatever the case may be, this kind of speculation serves no one. Fans are always going to be nosy, and this is a great example of that. Whether or not a streamer comes forward remains to be seen.