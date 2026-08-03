The Jordan 4 "Bred" Is Finally Getting The OG Treatment

A first look has surfaced at the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 "Bred" return. It's officially set to release November 28th for $230. This marks the seventh time this colorway has hit shelves since debuting back in 1989.

What makes this version different is the shape. Jordan Brand is going for a true-to-OG build this time, moving away from the 2019 retro's more modern mold.

That means a slimmer toe and a lower profile, closer to what Michael Jordan actually wore during his early career. The 2019 version was well received at the time, but plenty of purists felt it still fell short of nailing the original proportions.

The design keeps the formula fans already know. Black nubuck covers the upper, paired with cement grey detailing and fire red accents throughout. Nike Air branding returns to the heel, continuing Jordan Brand's recent push toward more authentic retro builds across its biggest silhouettes.

Packaging is getting the same treatment. The shoe is expected to arrive with the original-style hangtag and inside the classic Michael Jordan face box, a detail longtime collectors have specifically been asking for. Little touches like this go a long way in making a retro feel genuinely faithful rather than just another rerun.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

This colorway carries serious weight in Jordan Brand history. It's tied to "The Shot," Michael Jordan's 1989 buzzer-beater over Craig Ehlo, and it remains one of the most recognizable releases the brand has ever put out.

Here's the part that should ease some anxiety heading into release day. Stock is reportedly expected to be high for this drop. That also means sneakerheads chasing a pair likely won't need to fight through the usual bot wars and instant sellouts tied to most major retros.

It'll be available through Nike SNKRS, Nike.com, Foot Locker, Finish Line, JD Sports, Hibbett, and DSG. Full-family sizing is also expected, covering everything from toddler to adult.