The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Will Reportedly Have High Stock

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is set to return on November 28th, per Ovrnundr. That includes the OG shape, which features a slimmer toe and lower profile than the 2019 release.

Black covers the upper, paired with cement grey on the eyelets and midsole. Fire red accents appear on the tongue liner, outsole pods, and other small details. Nike Air branding returns to the heel, consistent with the direction Jordan Brand has taken recently. White edges on the upper panels also match what the 1989 original looked like straight from the box.

Packaging ties things together further. The shoe reportedly arrives in the Michael Jordan face box, which Jordan Brand used in the early 2000s. An original hangtag is also included with this release. Both details sit alongside the OG shape as part of a broader push toward authenticity.

This marks the seventh overall release of the "Bred" Air Jordan 4 since 1989. The colorway last appeared in 2024 as part of the Reimagined series, which used different materials and a different aesthetic.

This November version takes the opposite approach. High stock is expected, making this one of the more accessible major Jordan releases of the year.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" first released in 1989 alongside three other original colorways. Michael Jordan wore it during the 1989 NBA All-Star Game and throughout that playoff run. That season also gave the world "The Shot," his buzzer-beater over Craig Ehlo in the first round.

Past retros have struggled to fully recreate the 1989 shape. The 2019 version brought back Nike Air branding but still used a slightly different mold. This 2026 version reportedly uses a retooled mold to address those concerns directly.

White-edged panels on the upper further separate this from recent releases. That detail matches the original 1989 pair more closely than any modern retro has.