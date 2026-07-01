The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Is Coming Back With A Price Increase

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" returns December with new images confirmed and a $20 price increase over last year's holiday release.

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is officially confirmed for December 12th. New images surfaced this week, giving fans their clearest look yet at the shoe ahead of its holiday release.

Along with those images came the confirmed price, which comes in $20 higher than last year's Air Jordan 11 release. That increase has drawn the most attention since the news broke.

The shoe itself stays close to what fans already know from past retros. Black patent leather, a white midsole, and blue Jumpman branding remain consistent throughout. A stitched "23" returns to the heel, continuing the direction set by Jordan Brand in recent years. The shoe releases in full family sizing ahead of the holiday shopping window.

This marks the first wide high-top Space Jam retro in nearly a decade. Jordan Brand is tying the release to the film's 30th anniversary this year. That milestone gives the drop extra context beyond a standard holiday retro. A separate "Space Jam Galaxy" version is also reportedly releasing in November as a limited companion.

Price increases on major Jordan Brand releases have become more common recently. Last year's Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" set the previous standard before this jump. For a shoe with this much history attached, the higher price was probably expected. Whether it affects demand heading into December remains to be seen.

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Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam"

Jordan Brand has released a holiday Air Jordan 11 every year since 2009. That tradition made December drops feel predictable, but the Space Jam colorway raises the stakes. It last released in 2016, when Jordan Brand used it to debut a remastered construction. That version was one of Nike's biggest launches ever at the time.

This new version keeps the remastered shape from that 2016 release. Patent leather wraps the lower half of the shoe in the same glossy finish. The upper uses black mesh, and a blue Jumpman sits on the ankle. A translucent outsole helps prevent yellowing over time, a detail added in recent retros.

The $20 price increase moves the shoe above most previous Air Jordan 11 holiday releases. Jordan Brand has gradually adjusted prices across its lineup over the past few years.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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