Lil Cease Defends The Notorious B.I.G. Amid "Gay Lyrics" Debate

Hip Hop has never stopped revisiting its past, but social media has changed the way classic lyrics are judged. Bars that once landed as punchlines or exaggerated storytelling are now regularly dissected through a modern lens. This has sparked debates that often divide generations of Rap fans. Lil Cease has grown tired of seeing that happen to one of The Notorious B.I.G.'s most quoted lyrics, and he's making it clear that he believes today's critics are missing the context entirely.
During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Cease pushed back against online claims that certain Biggie lyrics should be viewed as "sus" or interpreted as evidence of homosexuality. The criticism surrounds a line from "Me & My B*tch" on Ready to Die, where he raps: "You look so good, huh, I'll suck on your daddy's d*ck."
Cease argued that listeners unfamiliar with the era are overlooking both the humor and the cultural references behind it. He explained that the lyric was inspired by a joke from comedian Richard Pryor and "if you don't understand the metaphor of what he said then you just a corny dude.”
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"Sh*t is whack. These young n*ggas be taking too many drugs," said Cease. "They be high on too many pills, and for them to think that way makes me think that these young n*ggas be gay as f*ck. 'Cause for you to think of these lyrics and go, 'Oh that's sus.' Like, what?"
Cease also took issue with what he described as the internet's obsession with labeling everyday comments or situations as worthy of a "pause." He argued that constantly searching for hidden sexual meaning says more about the people making those interpretations than the artists themselves, adding that he won't tolerate what he sees as attempts to tarnish Biggie's legacy now that the Brooklyn icon is no longer here.
Check out the clip of the interview below.