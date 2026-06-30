Skechers OG Anunoby Wore In The Finals Are Available For Pre-Order

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Skechers
Pre-orders for OG Anunoby's Skechers SKX Nexus "NYC Blue" give fans a chance to own the shoe from his iconic NBA Finals tip-in.

Skechers is giving fans a chance to own the shoe OG Anunoby wore during one of the more memorable moments of this year's NBA Finals. Pre-orders for the Skechers SKX Nexus "NYC Blue" PE open July 1st at 10 AM EST. The shoe ships in October, giving buyers plenty of time to lock in ahead of next season.

Anunoby wore this exact colorway during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks trailed by 29 points before completing the biggest comeback in Finals history.

Anunoby tipped in a missed three-pointer from Jalen Brunson with 1.2 seconds left, sealing a 107-106 win. He also wore the pair during the championship-clinching Game 5.

The shoe features an all-blue upper with orange laces, branding, and outsole details. Those colors line up with the Knicks' alternate jersey look. Anunoby's personal "OG" logo sits on the tongue in orange. His signature also appears on the insole, preserving the player exclusive feel.

Skechers confirmed that a full signature shoe for Anunoby is also in development. This release marks the first time fans can buy his PE directly.

It also makes Skechers Basketball a championship-winning brand after just three years in the performance space. The pre-order window is expected to be limited before it closes.

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OG Anunoby x Skechers SKX Nexus

OG Anunoby signed with Skechers Basketball earlier this season, joining a growing roster of NBA players on the brand. He rotated between the SKX Reign and SKX Nexus throughout the postseason. The "NYC Blue" pair became the most visible of the two after Game 4. That moment tied the shoe directly to one of the biggest wins in Knicks history.

The SKX Nexus itself is a low-top performance basketball shoe. It uses a breathable mesh upper and a torsion plate for added stability on court. Goodyear Rubber on the outsole handles traction during quick directional changes.

Skechers Basketball is still relatively new compared to Nike and Adidas. The brand launched its performance hoops line less than three years ago. Winning an NBA title in only its third season gives the line a strong early story. Adding a signature shoe for Anunoby keeps that momentum building going forward.

Read More: Every Air Jordan Dropping In July 2026

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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