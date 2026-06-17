OG Anunoby Officially Receiving A Skechers Signature Sneaker

Skechers confirmed that OG Anunoby is getting his own signature shoe with the brand. The announcement came shortly after Anunoby became the first Skechers athlete to play in the NBA Finals and helped the New York Knicks win their first championship in 53 years.

Anunoby signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Skechers in July 2025. His shoes became a talking point throughout the postseason. He wore the SKX Nexus in a blue, black, and white colorway during the series-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Things got even more attention during the Finals. Anunoby capped off the biggest comeback in the history of the NBA Finals in Game 4 by tipping in the winning shot with 1.2 seconds left. He did it in a pair of PE Skechers.

Skechers president Michael Greenberg confirmed that a signature shoe is currently in the design process. He did not share a release window or specific details yet. This will mark the second signature athlete for Skechers Basketball, with Joel Embiid leading the charge for the brand with his Skechers SKX JE 1, which hit shelves in December 2025.

Anunoby spoke positively about his time with the brand so far. He said he feels like part of the family after only a year together and that the brand puts care into building footwear that meets his needs. The signature shoe does not have a confirmed release date at this time.

OG Anunoby x Skechers

Anunoby started exclusively wearing Skechers in February 2025, even before officially joining the brand. His posterizing dunk in the playoffs first put eyes on the SKX Reign. Then the Finals pushed things further.

Ahead of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Skechers revealed the "Foreman" SKX Reign, a player-exclusive style inspired by Timberland work boots. The Foreman features a wheat-colored upper, two-tone boot laces woven into the shoe, and a gum rubber outsole.

Skechers built it as a nod to New York City. For Game 4, Anunoby switched to the "NYC Blue" SKX Nexus, a blue and orange colorway with his "OG" logo on the tongue. Skechers confirmed that colorway will not release to the public.

As for the signature model, it is likely we will see the model in 2027 or even possibly 2028.