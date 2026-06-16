North West & Molly Santana Announce Co-Headlining Tour

North West recently released her first EP, while Molly Santana just got done collaborating with Drake. Both artists find themselves within the rage rap subgenre, and now, they are on the cusp of joining forces.
Today, it was announced that Molly Santana and North West would be going on tour together this August. This is the Kimokawaii Tour, and it is slated to begin on August 5 and end on August 27.
The duo will begin their journey in Dallas, and they will finish off the tour in Los Angeles. There will be one show outside of the United States, with a Toronto date taking place on August 17.
MOLLY X NORTH KIMOKAWAII TOUR
Molly Santana & North West Tour Dates:
- Wednesday, August 5 - Dallas, TX
- Thursday, August 6 - Houston, TX
- Saturday, August 8 - Atlanta, GA
- Monday, August 10 - Silver Spring, MD
- Wednesday, August 12 - Philadelphia, PA
- Thursday, August 13 - New York City - NYC
- Saturday, August 15 - Boston, MA
- Monday, August 17 - Toronto, ON
- Tuesday, August 18 - Royal Oak, MI
- Wednesday, August 19 - Chicago, IL
- Friday, August 21 - Boulder, CO
- Sunday, August 23 - Phoenix, AZ
- Tuesday, August 25 - San Francisco, CA
- Thursday, August 27 - Los Angeles, CA
How To Cop Tickets
Presale officially begins tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17th, at 10 AM local time. Additionally, all tickets are on sale Friday, June 19th, at 10 AM local as well.