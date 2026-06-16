North West & Molly Santana Announce Co-Headlining Tour

BY Alexander Cole
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Photo Credit: Lily Lauria
North West and Molly Santana are going on tour together in August, and will be traveling all throughout North America.

North West recently released her first EP, while Molly Santana just got done collaborating with Drake. Both artists find themselves within the rage rap subgenre, and now, they are on the cusp of joining forces.

Today, it was announced that Molly Santana and North West would be going on tour together this August. This is the Kimokawaii Tour, and it is slated to begin on August 5 and end on August 27.

The duo will begin their journey in Dallas, and they will finish off the tour in Los Angeles. There will be one show outside of the United States, with a Toronto date taking place on August 17.

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MOLLY X NORTH KIMOKAWAII TOUR
north-west-molly-santana
Image via Press Release

Molly Santana & North West Tour Dates:

  • Wednesday, August 5 - Dallas, TX
  • Thursday, August 6 - Houston, TX
  • Saturday, August 8 - Atlanta, GA
  • Monday, August 10 - Silver Spring, MD
  • Wednesday, August 12 - Philadelphia, PA
  • Thursday, August 13 - New York City - NYC
  • Saturday, August 15 - Boston, MA
  • Monday, August 17 - Toronto, ON
  • Tuesday, August 18 - Royal Oak, MI
  • Wednesday, August 19 - Chicago, IL
  • Friday, August 21 - Boulder, CO
  • Sunday, August 23 - Phoenix, AZ
  • Tuesday, August 25 - San Francisco, CA
  • Thursday, August 27 - Los Angeles, CA

How To Cop Tickets

Presale officially begins tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17th, at 10 AM local time. Additionally, all tickets are on sale Friday, June 19th, at 10 AM local as well.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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