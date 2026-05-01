N0rth4evr — EP By North West

North West steps further into her own lane with the release of her debut EP N0rth4evr, a six-track introduction that signals her growing presence in the next wave of hip-hop. At just 12, West has spent the past year building momentum, not just as a recognizable name, but as an active participant in the creative process, from studio sessions to early production work. Leading up to the project, she's been carving out her own space in the underground music scene. She's connected with artists like Bktherula, Ice Spice, and skaiwater, all while previewing snippets and visuals across social media. Earlier in February, she released “PIERCING ON MY HAND,” which introduced audiences to her voice as an artist. Overall, N0rth4evr stands as a fresh, self-contained statement. She's positioning herself as someone who likes to have fun, experiment, and most importantly is developing her own unique identity.