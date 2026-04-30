N0rth4evr - Song by North West

North West is going to be dropping her debut EP tonight, and fans are very excited about it. N0rth4evr is set to be a project that demonstrates everything she has learned since getting into music production. On Thursday afternoon, the artist surprised folks when she came through with a new song, which just so happens to be the album's title track. This song follows a new trend in the underground scene of combining rap with metal. The heavy metal power chords drive the production of the song, while North's autotuned vocals soar over the top. It is a cool track, and one that shows how North is forward thinking.
Release Date: April 30, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap, Heavy Metal
Album: N0rth3evr
Quotable Lyrics from #N0rth4evr
Too much goin' on that I can't say (Ayy)
Too much in my mind, yeah, it's crazy (What?)
Actin' like it's okay, yeah, I can't relate (Huh?)
Know it's been a hard time for me lately (Yeah)